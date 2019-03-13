Assam’s first transgender film gives voice to the chorus of the silent

In June 2018, during the shoot of Assamese film Outcast, someone on the set passed a homophobic comment. It didn’t take the film’s makers even a minute to tell the person to be on his way out. That kind of banter — whether humorous or unintentional — had no place in the environment they were trying to build.

For Outcast, Assam’s first film on its transgender community, merges the personal and political for its actors and creators alike. Produced by Milin Dutta, a transgender man based in the US, and directed by Mumbai-based filmmaker Prakash Deka,Outcast will hit the film festival circuits starting May. Deka’s wife, Bitopi Dutta, a PhD research scholar based in Dublin, has also been a big part of the creative process, apart from acting in the film. All three hail from different parts of Assam.

“The hijra community in Assam is practically invisible. Hijras are perceived to be a ‘North Indian’ export. In fact, very few know about the indigenous transgender community of Assam— the lives they lead, the discrimination they face, the gharanas they stay in, the struggle before they leave their homes to join the gharanas,” says Dutta, who has been working with Assam’s LGBTQ community for years now. The gharanas — a household where transgender women in live together — are a relatively recent development in Assam, unlike in the rest of the country. Over the last two decades, they have sprouted up in pockets of the state such as Tezpur, Tinsukia, Nalabari, Karbi Anglong and Guwahati.

The plot of Outcast loosely follows the journey of a 16-year-old who leaves his village to join a gharana. “The struggle that ensues tells the larger story of discrimination, gender, identity — and emotion upheaval, of course,” says Deka. The movie, which was filmed in Nalbari, Guwahati and Tezpur, has a primary cast of about six actors. “For the protagonist’s role, we wanted to have someone from the hijra community, but it did not work out. But, Benjamin Daimary, who ultimately played the role, was perfect. As a member of the LGBTQ community, Benjamin later said how this whole process of being involved in the film was an empowering experience for him on a personal level,” says Dutta, describing the film as an intensely “personal and political” process.

“I did not much about the Transgender community before doing this film. But I learned a lot. It was empowering for me,” says the 18-year-old Daimary, currently studying in college in Goreshwar in Assam’s Baksar district.

The filmmakers believe that Outcast tells the story of the up-until-now-silent narrative of the 20,000 strong transgender community.

“The politics of identity take centre stage in Assam but this is limited only to ethnic identity. Sexual identity takes a back seat,” says Minakshi Bujarbaruah, an Assam-based independent researcher on gender and alternate sexuality. “Till date, Assam has only a “draft” welfare policy for transgenders in place,” she adds.

However, there have been efforts to raise the issues and concerns of the community. Swati Bidhan Barua, Assam’s first transgender judge (and the country’s third), is also the founder of All Assam Transgender Association which aims at being “a helping hand to maintain the dignity, prestige and respect of the TGs and of Northeast India.”

While there have been no films on the transgender community in Assam, many recall a TV show on the local Rong channel that did portray the character of the transgender respectfully, a narrative that has for long been represented with an intention to provide comic relief throughout the country.

Says Dutta, “In 90 minutes, we try to cover this story of struggle — and hope.”