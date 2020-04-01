Assam’s first 5 COVID-19 patients attended Delhi Tablighi Jamaat event

People being taken to hospital from the Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) People being taken to hospital from the Nizamuddin area on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The first five positive Coronavirus patients in Assam had attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi earlier this month, authorities here said on Wednesday.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati that the first patient, who tested positive a day earlier, had attended the event in Nizamuddin, as did the four others whose samples tested positive on Wednesday. He said the condition of all five is stable.

The first patient is a 52-year-old Muslim cleric who belongs to Karimganj district in Assam’s Barak Valley region. He is now under treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He is a cancer patient.

On March 5, he went to Delhi and from the next day to March 10, attended the congregation at Nizamuddin. He returned to Guwahati on March 11 and proceed to Karimganj the next day. All his travels were by train — Rajdhani Express — and the people he came in contact with are being traced, quarantined and their samples sent for testing. The man had visited a cancer hospital in Silchar on March 17, but the hospital did not raise any suspicion of him being a Covid-19 patient.

Of the four tested positive today, one is a 19-year-old from Nalbari district while the others — aged 60, 55 and 46 — are from Jagiroad in Morigaon district.

Sarma said that of the approximately 547 people from Assam who had been in and around the Nizamuddin event, 134 were just passing through the area in their vehicles. Another 68 were confirmed to have not returned to Assam.

Of the remaining, 230 have been traced. Among them, the samples of 196 have been collected and sent for tests, and results are awaited.

Four persons from Assam who attended the Nizamuddin event but did not returned to Assam have tested positive.

Contact tracing operations are on, Sarma said, even as he appealed to people who might have had contact with these people to come forward on their own. Sarma gave out the names of the positive patients, citing public interest so that people would know and can come forward if they had any history of contact with these people.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also urged people from the state who had participated in the event to “voluntarily come forward and identify themselves before the concerned authorities to safeguard the interest of their own families and other citizens of the state”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd