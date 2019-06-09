Assam: Woman, son beaten to death on suspicion of killing kin, says police

A mother and her son were thrashed to death by a mob at a tea garden in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday after the discovery of the body of the son’s wife in a septic tank of their residence, police said.

Jamuna and Ajay Tanti of the Sewpur Tea Estate in the district succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital after they were thrashed by their neighbours as well as the relatives of Ajay’s wife, Radha.

Videos of the violence that surfaced on social media platforms on Friday showed a group of people, comprising both men and women, beating up the two severely.

Radha had been missing for two days, but Jamuna and Ajay had not filed any missing report with the police.

“The mob suspected that the mother-son duo had killed the wife Radha,” a senior Tinsukia police officer said. He added that the mob also alleged that the duo had also killed and disposed of their two-month-old daughter.

“The child is missing and a search is on. No trace has been found yet,” the officer added speaking to the media.

The officer said, “We will be investigating two cases – the killing of the mother and the son by the mob, and the death of the son’s wife. Till now no arrests have been made.”