Assam: Woman attacked with acid for rejecting marriage proposal

A woman was attacked with acid by a man in upper Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Monday after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said.

The woman, a first year college student, was hospitalised with burn injuries on the left side of her face, chest and right arm.

Another woman who was with the student at the time of the acid attack informed the police that the accused, along with an accomplice, came in a car and tried to drag the victim in it when she was returning from college at Pathalipahar area. When she resisted, he threw acid on her.

The accused, a resident of nearby Borbali village, was arrested, police said.

The victim and her family members alleged that the accused threw acid “to take revenge ” on her and her family for rejecting his marriage proposal.

Police said the victim was first taken to North Lakhimpur hospital from where she was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

