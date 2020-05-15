Assam wants to follow only containment zone classification: Sarma

Women wait for bus after getting a pass from district administration to go to their home in a Assam State Transport Corporation vehicle (Express photo: Dasarath Deka) Women wait for bus after getting a pass from district administration to go to their home in a Assam State Transport Corporation vehicle (Express photo: Dasarath Deka)

The Assam government has told the Centre that the state does not want to follow the concept of classification under the red, orange or green category and to rather go by localised containment zones, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Assam has reported 86 Covid cases so far of which 40 patients have been treated and discharged. Guwahati city has seen 22 cases in the last 24 hours of which 15 are contacts of an earlier positive case and seven are from a group of those who recently arrived from Mumbai. In a contact-tracing drive for the 15 people, the government has collected samples of nearly 340 people for tests.

Sarma’s comments came amid speculation whether the recent cases will mean a change of category — from green to orange or red — for Kamrup (Metro) district, which Guwahati is part of.

“We should contain that area where there is infection, leaving other areas for normal business activities with social distancing and mask,” Sarma said.

Citing two locations in the city as examples, Sarma asked how people in Noonmati area will be affected if there are positive cases in Fancy Bazar.

“We have recommended that we should be allowed to follow the containment and buffer zone policy. Red or orange zone classification becomes subject to speculation,” Sarma said. “There is also the question of livelihood. We have to continue the fight against corona but we do not want that economic activities should suffer,” he said.

