Saturday, September 19, 2020
Assam wants BTC elections postponed

Polling for the 40 seats of the BTC was scheduled to be held on April 4 and the results were to be announced on April 8. But in March, as the pandemic broke out, the state poll panel indefinitely deferred them.

Written by Abhishek Saha | Guwahati | September 20, 2020 1:18:53 am
assam accord, assam accord clause 6, Himanta Biswa Sarma, assam immigrants, assam nrc, assam nrc, sarbanda sonowal, assamese people, assam accord, aasu, indian expressHimanta Biswa Sarma. (File)

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, the Assam Health Department has asked the state election commission to postpone the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Saturday.

“The Health department has requested the state election commission to postpone the polls,” Sarma said. This came after photos of a large gathering at a BTC election rally by junior Health Minister Pijush Hazarika surfaced on social media. Assam has 28,631 active cases.

