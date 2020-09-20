Assam wants BTC elections postponed

Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File)

Amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, the Assam Health Department has asked the state election commission to postpone the Bodoland Territorial Council elections, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Saturday.

Polling for the 40 seats of the BTC was scheduled to be held on April 4 and the results were to be announced on April 8. But in March, as the pandemic broke out, the state poll panel indefinitely deferred them.

“The Health department has requested the state election commission to postpone the polls,” Sarma said. This came after photos of a large gathering at a BTC election rally by junior Health Minister Pijush Hazarika surfaced on social media. Assam has 28,631 active cases.

