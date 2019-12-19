Assam violence: 2 PFI members held

AASU activists and citizens at a rally in Guwahati. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File) AASU activists and citizens at a rally in Guwahati. (Express photo by Dasarath Deka/File)

Two members of Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested in the city on Wednesday in connection with the violence in Guwahati last week, a day after the government alleged that “urban naxals, PFI and Congress members” were behind the violence.

“Aminul Hoque, state president of the PFI, and Muzammil Hoque, the press secretary of the PFI, were arrested from Hatigaon in Guwahati today. They had incited the mob in causing violence, burning tyres and shops,” Assam minister and government spokesperson Chandra Mohan Patowary told the media on Wednesday evening.

Patowary said police are on the lookout for two leaders of the Congress youth wing. He added that an SIT has been formed that will investigate the violence that unfolded in the state.

Assam DGP B J Mahanta told The Indian Express that 329 have been arrested so far in connection with 215 cases. The minister Patowary said that more than 3,000 people are under preventive custody in the state as of now.

Assam remained largely peaceful on Wednesday even as demonstrations continued across the state with protesters raising slogans against the new citizenship law.

Mobile internet services continued to be suspended across the state.

