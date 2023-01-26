scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

ULFA (I) last mile in Assam’s path to peace: Himanta Biswa Sarma

It is not the same Assam as it was when the ULFA was formed. Today, the state is fast moving on the path of development, the Assam Chief Minister said at an event to celebrate the 74th Republic Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a Republic Day event at Khanapara ground, in Guwahati on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Listen to this article
ULFA (I) last mile in Assam’s path to peace: Himanta Biswa Sarma
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged members of the ULFA (I) to return to the mainstream, as the outfit is the “last mile” in the state’s path to peace.

Once it comes for talks, Assam will transform into an “island of peace”, he said.

“It is not the same Assam as it was when the ULFA was formed. Today, the state is fast moving on the path of development. There has been a change in the mindset of people and this change should reflect in the ULFA (I), too,” Sarma said at an event in Guwahati to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

“ULFA (I) is the last mile in the path to peace. I am confident we will be able to reach there soon,” the CM said.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 11:53 IST
Next Story

Rishi Sunak stands by Nadhim Zahawi, says he should be allowed ‘due process’ in tax probe

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close