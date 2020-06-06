Assam: Two policemen arrested for beating man to death in Nagaon district

The two policemen have been arrested and taken on three-day police remand. (Representational Image) The two policemen have been arrested and taken on three-day police remand. (Representational Image)

A secretary of a Village Defence Party (VDP) in Assam’s Nagaon district died after he was beaten by two policemen. The two policemen–a constable and a Naik–have been arrested, senior officials said on Saturday.

Phanidhar Bora, in his early 50s, got into a scuffle with Paresh Sarma and Ataur Rehman of the Jajori police station in Nagaon district following which he was brutally beaten. He succumbed to his injuries a day later in a hospital.

“A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the two policemen and they have been arrested and taken on three-day police remand. We intend to submit a charge sheet within 15 days and take the trial to fast track court,” Additional DGP (Law and Order) GP Singh told The Indian Express.

Singh added that the incident was “deeply saddening and regrettable”. “Firm action shall be taken against the culprits and more so because they are policemen,” he said.

The VDP is the primary unit of the Village Defence Organisation (VDO) and assists police by being the first responders in any emerging situation at the grassroots level.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, SP Nagaon, told The Indian Express that late night on June 2, when Bora had gone out of his house, he met the two policemen and a quarrel ensued. “There were some personal issues between them which are being investigated,” Dilip said, adding that Bora was injured during the scuffle that broke out between him and policemen.

Dilip also said that the post mortem report was still awaited. However, initial evidence suggests that Bora died due to the injuries he received in the scuffle.

