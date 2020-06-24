Assam: Two killed, over 35,000 affected in fresh wave of floods

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) project coordinator Pankaj Chakrabarty said the situation in the four districts is “not very bad yet”. (File/Representational) Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) project coordinator Pankaj Chakrabarty said the situation in the four districts is “not very bad yet”. (File/Representational)

Two people have been killed in a fresh wave of floods in Assam triggered by heavy rainfall over the last week, according to data from the state government.

According to officials, a total of 36,707 people in four districts — Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh — have been affected because of last week’s rainfall.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) project coordinator Pankaj Chakrabarty said the situation in the four districts is “not very bad yet”. According to an ASDMA bulletin Tuesday evening, 1,071 people have been sent to relief camps opened in Dhemaji and Sivasagar. Two deaths — one from Nazira and the other from Sivasagar — have been reported in the past two days. “But in the next four-five days, heavy rain is expected and it (flood situation) might take a turn for the worse. For now, it is under control,” Chakrabarty said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.