Assam: Two killed in grenade attack, cops suspect Ulfa hand

Two persons were killed following a blast at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district by suspected United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) militants on Friday, police said.

“Two persons have died and two others were injured. We suspect that the blast was carried out by ULFA. I am sure we will arrest the perpetrators,” Assam’s Special DGP (Law and Order), GP Singh, told The Indian Express.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjit Sing and Surajit Talukdar. Monjit Das and Ghanasyam Agarwala were injured in the blast.

The banned militant outfit, however, has denied any involvement through a media statement.

Speaking about the blast, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said via a statement: “This act of violence is a sign of desperation and cowardice. State government will never tolerate such kind of high-handedness leading to the loss of precious human lives.”

Sarma also tweeted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called him to inquire about the blast.

Speaking about the blast, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tweeted, “The incidents involving ULFA seem to occur with a greater frequency and impudence in the last few years. The trend of kidnappings and grenade blasts most recently at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District is worrying. There cannot be any lapse in intelligence or investigation now.”

Recently, Ulfa was also involved in two kidnappings in Assam.

In April, three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were kidnapped by the ULFA-I from Assam’s Sivasagar district. Two of the three men have been rescued by security forces while the hunt is on for the third — Retul Saikia.

In December last year, two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited were kidnapped by ULFA-I and the NSCN from a drilling site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. However, both have been rescued.

In his first press conference as the chief minister this week, Sarma had appealed to insurgents, including the chief of the ULFA-I Paresh Baruah, to leave the path of violence and return to the mainstream. “Murders and kidnappings… they do not solve problems, but complicate matters,” Sarma had said.

On Thursday, Sarma met the wife and younger brother of the missing ONGC employee. Sarma assured them that all possible steps are being taken by the state government to find and rescue Saikia at the earliest.