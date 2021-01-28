Assam: Two killed in firing by suspected militants

The firing was done by suspected militants belonging to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA).

Two persons, including a woman, were killed when suspected militants opened fire during a traditional feast in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district late on Wednesday night, police said.

Karbi Anglong SP Debajit Deori told The Indian Express, “The firing was done by suspected militants belonging to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA). Two persons — Amit Nunisa (42) and Alota Maibongsa (around 60) — have been killed and another is injured. The motive could be something personal rather than that of the extremist organisation.”

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the deaths and directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

Local sources say Nunisa is said to be a former member of the now disbanded militant outfit Dima Halim Daogah (DHD), but Deori did not confirm the same. He added that a large number of men belonging to the Dimasa community in that area have indeed been former members of the DHD earlier.

“We are investigating all aspects,” Deori said.