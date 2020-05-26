Assam: Two held for beating vegetable vendor to death

The assault took place at Hajo in Kamrup (Rural) district after the bicycle of the vendor, 40-year-old Sanatan Deka, hit a two-wheeler. (File Photo) The assault took place at Hajo in Kamrup (Rural) district after the bicycle of the vendor, 40-year-old Sanatan Deka, hit a two-wheeler. (File Photo)

Two days after a vegetable vendor in Assam was beaten to death by five people—an incident that was given a religious colour on social media—the police arrested two of the assailants and prima facie rejected rumours that it was a “communal” killing.

The assault took place at Hajo in Kamrup (Rural) district after the bicycle of the vendor, 40-year-old Sanatan Deka, hit a two-wheeler. Those riding the two-wheeler started beating up Deka and were joined by three of their friends, three senior police officers told The Indian Express.

Local residents helped the police identify the accused, following which two of them were nabbed on Monday.

On the social media, unverified claims about the incident being a “communal mob lynching” carried out by “outsiders” started doing the rounds since Sunday night.

The three police officers mentioned above denied there was any mob. One of them said: “There were two main accused who killed the victim. It started because of a traffic accident.”

Kamrup SP Partha Sarathi Mahanta said the police were looking into all the aspects of the case. He added that appropriate action would be taken if any communal link was found.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced a one-time financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for Deka’s family.

