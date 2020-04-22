Assam: Two brothers released as part of prison decongestion killed by mob

Police said that manhunt was launched to nab the alleged killers and further information is awaited. (File photo) Police said that manhunt was launched to nab the alleged killers and further information is awaited. (File photo)

Two brothers with criminal records — released from jail a few days back on parole owing to the Supreme Court directive to decongest prisons due to the COVID-19 outbreak — were killed in mob violence in Assam’s Baksa district on Wednesday, police said.

“They were released a few days back and went to their village last night. We are trying to ascertain what exactly transpired between the villagers and the men. A mob of villagers attacked their house and killed the two persons,” the officer added.

Biswajit Das (24) and Haradhan Das (35), residents of a village under Gobardhana police station of the district, were killed early morning on Wednesday. A senior district police officer of Baksa told The Indian Express that there were criminal cases related to extortion and threatening against the two brothers over the last 10-15 years.

Multiple residents of neighbouring areas that The Indian Express spoke to said the brothers had earned the ire of the villagers for a long time now because of extortions, threats and even, alleged kidnapping.

“They used to extort money from daily-wagers like rickshaw pullers. They were arrested after a lot of complaints from the people of the area. But it is completely wrong to take law in their own hands, whatever may be the case,” a local said, on the condition of anonymity.

The senior police officer also said that the manhunt was launched to nab the alleged killers and further information is awaited.

