Assam: Transporters’ strike continues for third day

An indefinite strike by transporters in Assam, demanding remedies to recover Covid-19 and lockdown-related losses, continued for the third day on Wednesday, after a meeting with the state transport minister failed to give a solution.

A senior functionary of the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA), which is leading the agitation, said that over one lakh passenger-carrying vehicles, including private city buses in Guwahati, are off the roads as part of the strike.

Cabs operating under aggregator services like Ola and Uber are functioning.

AAMTA secretary general Pradip Das told The Indian Express that they have demanded a two-quarter tax remission to counter the losses due to the pandemic. “Moreover, we have asked that since city buses are operating at 50% capacity, the fare should be increased. Even if the fare is not doubled, there should be some increase,” Das said. He added that an extension of at least six months must be given for the insurance that transporters have already paid.

Das argued that when flights are operating on full capacity, buses too should be allowed to function similarly. “The onus should be put on people to wear masks and maintain social distancing and not crowd into jammed buses. But the government is putting all responsibility on us,” he said.

Assam Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Tuesday met representatives of the various transport associations and urged them to call off their strike.

“The motor associations insisted on doubling the bus fare, but the Minister said that people are under tremendous economic pressure in the pandemic situation. The Minister stated that bus fare cannot be increased as it would not be wise to double the fare immediately in the current circumstances. However, he assured to look into all other aspects of their demands without harming the public interest,” an official statement from Patowary’s office said.

The statement added that the associations’ demanded of carrying passengers to full capacity had been taken up with the Health and Family Welfare Department, which “agreed to it and necessary notification will be issued in due course.”

Buses under the Assam State Transport Corporation have been running as usual amid the strike call.

