Assam to mark Bodo leader’s birthday as ‘Chatra Divas’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the birthday of Upendranath Brahma, one of the most prominent Bodo leaders, on March 31 will be celebrated as ‘Chatra Divas’ (students’ day) in the state.

He also laid the foundation for infrastructure development at the burial ground of Brahma here.

“In honour of the contribution of Bodofa towards socio-economic & cultural empowerment of Bodo community, our Govt has decided to observe his birthday on March 31 every year as Chatra Divas,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Brahma, who was honoured with the title ‘Bodofa’ (guardian of the Bodos) posthumously, died of a terminal illness at the age of 34 years in 1990.

“Also laid foundation for infrastructure development of burial ground under Special Infrastructure Development Project for ?10 cr,” Sarma, who called on the family of the Brahma, added.

During the day, the chief minister inaugurated Bodoland Administrative Staff College at Gaurang Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar.

“This will help in improving administrative acumen among BTR staff and train them in several facets of administration, particularly in 6th Schedule & Autonomous Council administration,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

The CM also visited the construction site of the Kokrajhar Medical College and instructed the agency undertaking the work to ensure its timely completion.

Sarma, during the visit, laid foundation stones for Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) Bhawan and for quarters of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) members.