Assam: Three killed, 23 injured in road accidents

Three persons were killed and 23 others injured in three separate road accidents in Assam. (Representational)

Three persons were killed and 23 others injured in three separate road accidents in Assam, police said on Saturday.

Two persons were killed and as many injured when their car went out of control and plunged into a 30-feet deep ditch in Balijan area in Biswanath district on Friday night, they said.

Four employees of the State Bank of India were in the car, and the two deceased have been identified as Vishal Raj and Rameswar Orang, both staffers of the Balijan branch of the lender.

The SDRF personnel recovered the vehicle and the two bodies on Saturday morning, while locals rescued other two persons, a senior police officer said.

In another accident in Teliagaon area in Nagaon district, a bus with around 40 passengers on board collided head-on with a coal-laden truck on National Highway-37 on Friday night.

More than 20 people were injured and seven of them admitted to a hospital, police said.

The bus was carrying pilgrims who were returning from Sivasagar to Mirza in Kamrup district.

The accident resulted in massive traffic jams there, and it took several hours to restore vehicular movement.

One biker was killed and pillion rider seriously injured when a truck hit their motorcycle from behind in Ranglu area in Nagaon on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kajal Ghosh from Kathiatoli, he added.