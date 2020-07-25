Assam: Three held after labourer sells daughter

Brahma earlier worked as a daily wage labourer outside Assam but had returned some months back. Brahma earlier worked as a daily wage labourer outside Assam but had returned some months back.

Three persons were arrested in Assam’s Kokrajhar district after a man allegedly sold his 13-day-old daughter, police officers said on Friday.

Dipak Brahma, a labourer and resident of Kachugaon in Kokrajhar district, allegedly sold his daughter to a woman he knew on July 8, the officers said, adding that the woman promised him Rs 50,000 in return.

Brahma earlier worked as a daily wage labourer outside Assam but had returned some months back. Police pointed out that he is not among those who returned amid the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

After receiving a tip-off, police recovered the baby from the woman and arrested her, Brahma and another woman who allegedly aided in the act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd