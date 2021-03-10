scorecardresearch
Assam: Three arrested for alleged plot to kill Himanta Biswa Sarma

Pradeep Gogoi, vice chairman of the banned militant outfit, was one of the arrested with two other accomplices, police said. They have been remanded to three days of police custody.

By: Express News Service | Guwahati |
March 10, 2021 9:09:41 am
Sarma is one of the key BJP leaders in the election. The alleged plot is seen as an attempt to disrupt and cause law and order problems in the upcoming elections, police sources said

Assam police on Tuesday arrested three people, linked to the pro-talk faction of the ULFA, charging them for an alleged conspiracy to murder senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to police, the three had conspired over phone discussing an alleged plot to kill the senior minister which police had intercepted.

Assam goes to polls in three phases over March and April. Sarma is one of the key BJP leaders in the election. The alleged plot is seen as an attempt to disrupt and cause law and order problems in the upcoming elections, police sources said.

