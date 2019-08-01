Assam: Three arrested for alleged links with Bangladeshi militant group

The Assam police arrested three people in Barpeta district and picked up another person from Chirang district for alleged links with Bangladesh-based militant oufit, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), police officials said on Wednesday.

Barpeta SP, Robin Kumar, told The Indian Express that authorities were keeping a close watch over the JMB’s activities since January. In February, Ariful Islam, a JMB operative, who hails from Barpeta, was arrested in West Bengal.

“We received a specific input regarding JMB sleeper cells. On the night of July 29, we carried out searches in Bhawanipur area of the district. We got success in arresting one JMB cadre named Haffizur Rehman and also seized one country-made revolver and 4 live rounds from him,” Kumar said. He added that during further searches, two more alleged JMB cadres — Yakub Ali and Shoriful Rehman — were arrested.

“They have confessed that they were all trained. Their interrogation is being conducted and we are trying to ascertain where all the training took place,” he said.