Assam teacher arrested for ‘objectionable’ FB post on PM after students file FIR

According to his family members, on Friday evening, a group of around 40 students gathered at their residence, demanding Sengupta apologise for his remarks. (Source: According to his family members, on Friday evening, a group of around 40 students gathered at their residence, demanding Sengupta apologise for his remarks. (Source: http://www.gurucharancollege.ac.in/

A teacher at Silchar’s Gurcharan College was arrested on Friday night for posting “objectionable material on Facebook”, confirmed the police in Cachar. Earlier in the day, the students of Gurcharan College, Silchar, registered an FIR against their teacher Souradeep Sengupta for “making derogatory remarks and abusing the Sanatan Dharma”. “He also tried to incite communal violence by making inflammatory comments against the Hindu community,” stated the complaint filed by 10 students of GC college.

“He has been arrested on Friday due to anti-social comments on Facebook which may lead to communal tensions,” said Manabendra Dev Ray, Superintendent of Police, Cachar. The FIR (Case No 722/2020) lodged at the Sadar Police Station Silchar stated that Sengupta was booked under sections 295(A), 153(A), 507 IPC and 66 (IT Act).

Following backlash, Sengupta deleted the post and apologised for hurting “any religious sentiments”. Following backlash, Sengupta deleted the post and apologised for hurting “any religious sentiments”.

Sengupta, a guest lecturer of Physics at Gurcharan College for the past one year, had allegedly put up a post (now deleted) in context of the violence in North East Delhi, suggesting that some sections were trying to recreate Godhra riots of 2002 in the national capital.

Following backlash, Sengupta deleted the post and apologised for hurting “any religious sentiments”. “I apologise for any religious sentiments I may have hurt by my posts. I made some irresponsible comments about a communally sensitive issue. It was a lapse of judgement. My intention was not to insult any religion at large,” he posted on late Thursday night.

The FIR (Case No 722/2020) lodged at the Sadar Police Station Silchar stated that Sengupta was booked under sections 295(A), 153(A), 507 IPC and 66 (IT Act). The FIR (Case No 722/2020) lodged at the Sadar Police Station Silchar stated that Sengupta was booked under sections 295(A), 153(A), 507 IPC and 66 (IT Act).

However, on Friday afternoon, the students filed an FIR and submitted a memorandum to the Principal of the college asking for Sengupta’s “immediate termination”. Rohit Chanda (18), one of the complainants, said: “How can he, a teacher, insult our dharma?” He also objected to the comments made against PM Narendra Modi in the post. “He is a two time elected PM, so how can someone say that?”

Sengupta will be produced at a local court on Saturday. According to his family members, on Friday evening, a group of around 40 students gathered at their residence, demanding Sengupta’s apology for his remarks. “It was a horrific moment for us. As many as 40 students in college uniform gathered in front of our house and started shouting. They made us open the gate and Sauradeep’s room. They were chanting Jai Shree Ram and asked my brother to go live on Facebook and apologise. But he had already apologised publicly on Facebook after deleting the post on Thursday,” said Swagata Home Choudhury, Sengupta’s cousin.

Sengupta will be produced at a local court on Saturday. Sengupta will be produced at a local court on Saturday.

“Out of fear, we decided to take shelter under police protection, so we went to Sadar Police Station in Silchar. But instead of protecting us, the police arrested him. They did not even inform us about the FIR or serve any prior notice before arresting him. This is not acceptable,” she added.

Inputs by Biswa Kalyan Purkayashta from Silchar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd