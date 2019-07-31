Assam tea auctioned at Rs 50,000 per kg

A VARIETY of Assam tea went under the hammer for Rs 50,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) on Tuesday. Last year, the same tea was auctioned for Rs 39,000 per kg.

“This is the highest price any tea has fetched in any auction centre all over the world. The phenomenal price says that quality has no end and tea lovers are ready to pay any price for such innovative and boutique quality tea,” Dinesh Bihani, Development Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, said in a statement.

The speciality tea, Manohari Gold Special tea, is manufactured by the Manohari Tea Estate in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district. It was sold by Saurabh Tea Traders of Guwahati.

In a statement, Manohari Tea Estate said that the entire sale proceedings from Tuesday will go to the CM’s Relief Fund for floods.