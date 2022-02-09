Assam govt orders suspension of police officer involved in student leader shooting

The Assam government on Tuesday asked the state director general of police (DGP) to suspend sub-inspector Pradeep Bania in connection with the shooting of Kirti Kamal Bora, a former student leader, in Nagaon last month. This is the first time the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government, under fire for increased police action on alleged criminals, is taking action against a police officer over an encounter.

Bora (22) was shot in the legs by the Nagaon police during an anti-drug operation on January 22, leading to a state-wide furore. While the police alleged that Bora was involved in the drug racket and attacked policemen, his family said he had been “wrongly framed”.

On January 23, Sarma announced a one-man inquiry commission, comprising additional chief secretary Pawan Borthakur, to probe the matter. “The state government has accepted the recommendations made by the report, and is issuing directions based on them,” stated an Assam government release on Tuesday.

Based on the report, the government directed the DGP to suspend Bania as well as to conduct a departmental inquiry into the role of all policemen involved in the incident. The DGP was also directed to immediately disband the anti-narcotic squad, constituted by the Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra. Additionally, the government said that the two cases against Bania and another policeman Nilkamal Bora, who was also present at the spot, be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The safety and security of witnesses of the case should also be taken care of, the release said.

Reacting to the development, Bora’s elder brother Koustav said that though the family “welcomed” the government’s decision, it was “not enough”. “We demand that the officer who shot at him be arrested, not just suspended. Moreover, Nagaon SP Anand Mishra should apologise in public, or at least take back the statements he made in the media saying that my brother was involved in peddling drugs,” said Koustav.

Bora is currently at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. “He is still recovering, not able to stand properly yet – what happened will remain with him for his entire life,” said Koustav, adding that his brother should be “compensated”.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Tuesday filed a detailed affidavit on the police encounters, as ordered by Gauhati High Court on January 11. The government informed the court that 28 people have been killed and 73 others injured in police action from May 10 last year (when Sarma took office), till January 28. It added that these incidents had taken place across 27 districts.

In the affidavit, the Home & Political Department Additional Secretary Ashim Kumar Bhattacharyya said that it has followed “due process of law and procedure established by law, including the guidelines issued by the NHRC, are being complied with by the district police”.

It also added that FIR had been registered in “each and every case” and investigation was being carried out to take the cases to their “logical conclusion”. The document also provided district-wise details of several encounters

Earlier on January 25, the government had failed to submit the affidavit and the court had granted it a ten-day extension. The court will next hear the case on Thursday (February 10).