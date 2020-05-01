Assam: Policemen suffer minor injuries after stone-pelting near mosque in Lakhimpur

Labourers wearing face masks carry food to a construction site, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/File) Labourers wearing face masks carry food to a construction site, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Guwahati, Thursday, April 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/File)

A police officer was injured after a team he was leading was pelted with stones near a mosque in Assam’s Lakhimpur district Thursday night, officials said.

Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Rajveer told The Indian Express that the in-charge of the local police outpost had got an input that a group of 20-25 persons were offering prayers at a mosque in Dakkhin Pandhowa village, breaking lockdown orders.

“By the time the police team arrived, there were 7-8 persons in the mosque. Some miscreants of the area pelted stones on the policemen and their vehicle. The in-charge of the outpost suffered minor injuries,” Rajveer said.

On Friday, Rajveer and other officials visited the village and spoke to community elders, who told the police that there was lack of awareness among some villagers about the Covid-19 outbreak. The villagers also named the culprits involved in the stone-pelting.

“Investigation is on. We will soon make arrests,” Rajveer added.

Assam has reported 42 Covid-19 cases as of Friday — out of which 32 have been discharged, one died and nine are under treatment.

