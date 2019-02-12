Assam: Six Rohingya, including 4 minor girls, detained

Six Rohingya, including four minor girls, were detained for not having valid travel documents by police in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday.

The group was travelling with a Bangladeshi couple, who told the police that they had been living in India, in a border village in Tripura, for the last ten years. Police recovered two Aadhaar cards from the group.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Border), Cachar, Gaurav Agarwal, told The Indian Express that the cards were “probably fake”.

Agarwal said that there was a man, a woman and four minor girls in the Rohingya group.

The group has told police they were headed to a Rohingya camp in Jammu and were travelling from Tripura. It is suspected most of the Rohingya entered India through Bangladesh.

On February 3, seven minor Rohingya — six girls and one boy, all aged around 15 — were detained and sent to a juvenile home in Tripura.

The group was suspected to have entered India from Bangladesh into Tripura and were moving towards West Bengal on a train.

Earlier, 30 Rohingya were apprehended by Assam police in the border district of Karimganj and another group of 31 Rohingya were stranded along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura for three days before being handed over to the Tripura police.