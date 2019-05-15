Assam: Eleven injured in grenade blast in Guwahati

At least eleven people, including two SSB jawans, were injured in a grenade attack outside a mall on Zoo road in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

Advertising

While five of the injured have been referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, a few of them have been sent to Nemcare. Also among the injured are a father-daughter duo and a 23-year-old man who is critical. The blast took place at 7.52 pm.

The area has been cordoned off and police is present at the spot, a senior official said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the blast. He wrote on Twitter that he has directed authorities to rush to the spot. “Also directed DGP to immediately apprehend the culprits and ensure the security of common people,” he tweeted.

Strongly condemn the blast in Guwahati this evening. Have directed authorities to rush to the spot and take stock of the situation. Also directed DGP to immediately apprehend the culprits and ensure the security of common people. — Chowkidar Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 15, 2019

Local media reported that the ULFA-I is behind this attack but this has not been confirmed.

Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia told the media here that an investigation is on. “At this point, We can’t say for sure who is behind it – but whoever is – will be punished severely,” he said.