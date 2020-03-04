Assam: Silchar college lecturer booked for ‘inflammatory’ FB posts on Delhi riots granted bail

Souradeep Sengupta, 25, is a guest lecturer in the Physics department of Silchar’s Gurucharan College Souradeep Sengupta, 25, is a guest lecturer in the Physics department of Silchar’s Gurucharan College

A Silchar-based teacher arrested for allegedly posting inflammatory remarks on social media was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday.

Souradeep Sengupta, 25, a guest lecturer in the Physics department of Silchar’s Gurucharan College, was taken into judicial custody on Friday evening after a group of 10 students from his college filed an FIR accusing him of making inflammatory comments on Facebook. While Sengupta deleted his Facebook post after the students objected, police acted on the FIR to arrest him.

Sengputa, who had joined as a guest lecturer at Gurucharan College a year ago, put up the Facebook post following the riots in Delhi, suggesting that some sections were trying to recreate the communal violence seen in 2002 in Gujarat.

His family on Friday alleged that around 40 students gathered at their residence, demanding that Sengupta apologise for his remarks. The crowd had reportedly questioned Sengupta’s mother asking her: “What kind of Hindu are you?’”

After four nights away, Sengupta family members said that they were “relieved to have him back home.” Sengupta’s cousin said: “The last few days have been very stressful for the entire family. As far as the judgment is concerned, we have full faith in Indian Judiciary and we believe justice will be served in due time’.”

The family members said that the court had asked Sengupta not to leave Cachar District without permission and that he had to cooperate with the police station during the investigation.

Sengupta did his graduation from Presidency College in Kolkata, followed by post-graduation from Delhi University.

