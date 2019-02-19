Assam: Sedition case against three for Facebook post on Pulwama attack

Assam police on Monday booked three people under sedition charges for controversial Facebook posts about the terror attack in Pulwama last Thursday, while a college teacher in Guwahati, who was suspended from for a different Facebook post on the same subject, reportedly went missing hours before she was supposed to appear before police for interrogation.

Khairul Alam and accomplices — Riyazul Haq and Saikul Alam — were arrested in Tinsukia district and charged with sedition, among other sections, for allegedly writing “Pakistan Zindabad” on Facebook.

“All three are named in the FIR. The charges are under IPC Sections 120(B), 121, 121A, 124A (sedition), 153, 153A, 153B, along with Section 67 of IT Act,” Tinsukia SP Shiladitya Chetia told The Indian Express.

In Goalpara district, one Shahanur Islam was arrested for allegedly writing on Facebook “well done” about the attack. He was charged under IPC Sections 120B, 153, and 153A, Goalpara SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma said.

In Guwahati, Papri Banerjee, 36, an assistant professor of English at Icon Commerce College, had left home early morning, leaving a note in which she asked them not to worry, her father Bimal Banerjee said.

Biren Deka, officer-in-charge of Chandmari police station, where a case was registered against her on Saturday for the social media post, said, “We will search for her. She could probably be arrested because of non-cooperation in investigation.”

After an anonymous user tagged Assam Police’s handle on Twitter with a screenshot of Banerjee’s comment, the handle posted, “…This is being looked into and appropriate action will be initiated.”

The police subsequently lodged a suo motu case under IPC Section 505 (public mischief) and Section 66 of IT Act. She was sent a notice to appear before police at 11 am Monday.

Bimal Banerjee told The Indian Express on Monday, “She left home at dawn (today), leaving a letter addressed to me and her brother; (she asked us) to not worry — that she will take care of this controversy herself. We do not know where she is…”

A separate case has been registered against Papri in Silchar.

In a statement on Saturday, the college had said Papri was placed under suspension with immediate effect until the matter was resolved.