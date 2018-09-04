Assam: Search operations on for drowned family

Indian Naval diving team with associated diving equipments dispatched from Visakhapatnam arrive at Rowriah Airport to conduct rescue operations in Dikhow river, in Sivsagar. (PTI Photo) Indian Naval diving team with associated diving equipments dispatched from Visakhapatnam arrive at Rowriah Airport to conduct rescue operations in Dikhow river, in Sivsagar. (PTI Photo)

Around 100 people, including army divers and local fishermen, divided into 10 teams are engaged in Assam’s Sivasagar district to search for five members of a family who drowned in their hatchback car in the Dikhow river three days back, officials said.

A 10-member Naval diving team was airlifted from Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Monday after the district administration had sought the Indian Navy’s assistance. The team arrived at the spot on Monday evening and will operate from Tuesday morning, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of Sivasagar, PG Jha, said, “Over 100 people, including locals, are engaged right now. Army divers joined the search today. The progress of the operation is slow as the water is extremely muddy due to the recent rains and under-currents are extremely strong.”

Jha said the Guwahati-based family included Haren Borah (52), his mother (86), his wife (45) and his two daughters (22 and 18).

According to local police, the car should have taken a turning at a trisection and but instead headed straight — only to fall into the river. The family was visiting their village from Guwahati.

Bolin Deori, additional SP, Sivasagar, said the five membered family included “Rescue operation is going on in full swing. On Monday, it started from early morning — but there has been no success as of now.”

