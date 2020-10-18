Assam schools, colleges to start regular classes from November 2

Schools and colleges will have to schedule classes according to a staggered timetable and on separate days.

Schools and colleges in Assam can start regular classes from November 2 on a voluntary basis, the state government said Saturday.

Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement at a press conference in Guwahati adding that regular classes can resume in schools only from class 6 onwards.

Schools and colleges will have to schedule classes according to a staggered timetable and on separate days, he added.

In schools, students of classes VII, X and XI will attend regular sessions on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while students of classes VI, VII, IX and XII will have regular sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

According to a notification issued by the government, “There will be two batches for each class. However, if in any class, the total number of students is less than 20, then division in batch will not be required.”

The first batch of classes will be held between 8:30 am and 12:30 pm, while the second will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

“Online mode of education will continue for students who prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school,” the notification said.

In colleges, the first semester will have its classes on Mondays and Thursdays, third semester will have classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; while the fifth semester will have classes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The notification added that on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays colleges shall arrange classes in such a way that avoids crowding. The notification suggested holding classes in two shifts — morning and afternoon.

“Students who are unable to attend classes in their respective colleges because of some extreme circumstances may opt to attend classes in a college of their locality with prior permission from the concerned authorities of both the colleges. However, this should be taken as a temporary measure,” the notification said.

