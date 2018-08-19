Assam school principal arrested for not hoisting Tricolour on I-Day

In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, a school run by Christian missionaries was allegedly “forced” to hoist the Tricolour on Thursday by parents and a group of Hindutva activists. In Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, a school run by Christian missionaries was allegedly “forced” to hoist the Tricolour on Thursday by parents and a group of Hindutva activists.

A 34-year-old school principal in Assam’s Morigaon district was arrested for not hosting the national flag in his school on August 15, the police said on Saturday.

Father James Xavier, principal of St Eugene English School in Bhurbanda locality of the district, was arrested on Thursday, a day after the incident, and subsequently released on bail.

Morigaon Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrinmoy Goswami confirmed the arrest. “The principal said that the national flag was not hoisted at the school by mistake. We are probing into the matter,” he said.

A police officer leading the investigation into the case said that the accused has been booked for “disrespecting the national flag” as mentioned in the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. The officer added the accused will be again interrogated in the coming days.

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, a school run by Christian missionaries was allegedly "forced" to hoist the Tricolour on Thursday by parents and a group of Hindutva activists. The school officials had claimed that they did not call students for the flag hoisting ceremony on August 15 as rain was forecast for the day and the ground was soggy.

