scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Rhino hit by truck in Assam ‘doing good’, says Assam CM; shares new video. Watch

A video of a truck hitting a rhinoceros in Assam's Haldibari had been shared on social media, sparking outrage.

A screengrab of the drone video (Twitter)

Days after a rhinoceros was injured after being hit by a truck in Assam’s Haldibari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday shared a video of the animal and said it was doing well. He also appealed to everyone to drive slowly while passing corridors where animals venture.

“An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accient in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross,” the CM tweeted.

The incident had sparked outrage after a video of it went viral on social media.

Last Sunday, CM Sarma condemned the incident and said the government would not allow any infringement on the safe spaces of rhinos. He also revealed that to save the animals at Kaziranga, work on a 32-km elevated corridor is underway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...Premium
Pakistan and the US: Why General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s push to renew ties w...

Following the incident, the driver that hit the rhino was intercepted and fined.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 02:47:35 pm
Next Story

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not interested in finding love in Bigg Boss 16: ‘I am only focused on the trophy’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement