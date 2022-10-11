Rhino hit by truck in Assam ‘doing good’, says Assam CM; shares new video. Watch

Days after a rhinoceros was injured after being hit by a truck in Assam’s Haldibari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday shared a video of the animal and said it was doing well. He also appealed to everyone to drive slowly while passing corridors where animals venture.

“An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accient in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning. Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross,” the CM tweeted.

The incident had sparked outrage after a video of it went viral on social media.

Last Sunday, CM Sarma condemned the incident and said the government would not allow any infringement on the safe spaces of rhinos. He also revealed that to save the animals at Kaziranga, work on a 32-km elevated corridor is underway.

Following the incident, the driver that hit the rhino was intercepted and fined.