Assam reports first COVID-19 death

A 65-year-old man from Assam’s Hailakandi district succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, becoming the state’s first casualty in the pandemic, authorities said Friday. A former government employee, the man had returned home on March 18 after travelling to Saudi Arabia and Delhi, where he visited the Nizamuddin Markaz.

On April 7, he tested positive for the infection, was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and later shifted to the ICU. His family is now in quarantine.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state has so far conducted 2,736 tests and 29 positive cases have been reported. Sarma added that the state government intends to carry out rapid tests on at least 1 lakh people once it acquires kits.

Meanwhile, the state government has found during contact tracing that on the night of March 12, a meeting was held at a mosque in Guwahati in which around 100 people participated and three of them have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and the third had come into contact with them. Sarma said the mosque would be sealed for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Assam police Friday started an odd-even policy for vehicles in Guwahati till Sunday. Ambulances, vehicles of doctors and other health workers, mediapersons, government officials on duty, water tankers and trucks carrying essentials are exempted.

