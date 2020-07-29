Assam: Red kangaroo, Aldabra tortoises, other exotic wildlife rescued from smuggling racket

Exotic spicies including red kangaroo, hyachinth macaws and rare Aldabra tortoises were found packed in plastic boxes and cartons in a vehicle in South Assam’s Cachar district Exotic spicies including red kangaroo, hyachinth macaws and rare Aldabra tortoises were found packed in plastic boxes and cartons in a vehicle in South Assam’s Cachar district

A red kangaroo, largest of all kangaroos in Australia, and three pairs of hyachinth macaws, native to South America, are among the exotic wildlife species rescued by forest department officials from a smuggling racket busted at the Assam-Mizoram border on Tuesday night. The rescues, which included three rare Aldabra tortoises and two capuchin monkeys, apart from the kangaroo and six macaws, were found packed in plastic boxes and cartons in a vehicle in South Assam’s Cachar district, authorities said.

“We are investigating the matter,” said DFO Cachar Forest Division, Sunnydeo Choudhary, “The smugglers were trying to take the animals from Mizoram to Guwahati; following which the animals would be taken elsewhere, maybe Kolkata or another big city.”

Two people, Narsimha Reddy and Navnath Tukaram Daigude, have been detained by the Cachar police in connection to the case. The animals, now at the Cachar Forest Department office, will be transferred to Assam State Zoo in Guwahati.

My heartiest congratulations to the forest officials of Cachar Forest Division who have successfully tracked down & seized an illegal consignment of endangered exotic species including macaws, kangaroo & monkeys enroute to Guwahati. We are alert & active 24X7 to curb such trades pic.twitter.com/PbeeFxgHLG — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) July 29, 2020

“These are extremely rare and exotic animals — in fact, the Aldabra tortoise, native to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles, is one of the largest tortoises in the world,” said Choudhry, adding that both the tortoise and the macaw species were classified ‘vulnerable’ as per International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list.

“They have been checked by the doctors here and we have put them on a special diet,” said Choudhry, adding that the Lailapur Forest check gate, where the truck was intercepted, is a common transit route for a number of items of trade — timber, betel nuts etc. “At least 200 trucks pass through every night, carrying different items. When this particular one passed, our team at the check gate detected an obnoxious odour from the vehicle,” said Choudhary, “The driver tried to pass it off as rotten fruit. Unconvinced, our personnel searched the vehicle and found the animals.”

The official said that this was part of a larger racket and they suspect the animals were smuggled out of Myanmar. “This is no small trade but a huge racket running at an international level. While we have never intercepted a vehicle on this particular route, my understanding is that they could be testing new routes to carry out the trade,” he said. In March 2018, in what was described as the state’s biggest haul, officials seized Gaboon vipers, marmosets, giant scorpions, among other exotic animals in Jorabat. The investigation later revealed that the animals were sourced from Thailand.

DFO Choudhry said that the animals are “healthy and safe” and have been put on a special diet recommended by wildlife experts. Meanwhile, the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati is preparing for the arrival of the rescued animals. “We have readied the enclosures, and are going to keep them quarantined for a few days,” said Tejas Mariswamy, DFO Assam state zoo.

