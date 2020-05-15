Assam recommends lockdown extension by two weeks

Women wait for bus after getting a pass from district administration to go to their home in a Assam State Transport Corporation vehicle (ASTC)during the nationwide lock down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati. (Express photo: Dasarath Deka) Women wait for bus after getting a pass from district administration to go to their home in a Assam State Transport Corporation vehicle (ASTC)during the nationwide lock down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Guwahati. (Express photo: Dasarath Deka)

The Assam government Friday recommended to the Centre to extend the Covid-19 lockdown in the state by two more weeks, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

“We have urged the Centre to increase the lockdown by two weeks. In addition to that, we have submitted to the Centre our view on how lockdown should be implemented in Assam,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal added that according to a study by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Assam has suffered losses of one thousand crore rupees per day during the lockdown.

Sonowal’s comments come a day after the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government has told the Centre that the state does not want to follow the concept of classification by zones — red, orange or green — and rather go by localised containment zones.

Assam has reported 86 Covid positive cases till now out of which 41 patients have been discharged.

“We should contain that area where infection is there leaving the other areas for normal business activities with social distancing and mask,” Sarma had said. “We have recommended that we should be allowed to follow the containment and buffer zone policy. Red or orange zone classification becomes subject to speculation,” he had added.

