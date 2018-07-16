Assam: Rajdhani collides with car, two killed

The officer also said that he cannot confirm whether the family was returning after finalising the marriage of one of their sons. (Representative image) The officer also said that he cannot confirm whether the family was returning after finalising the marriage of one of their sons. (Representative image)

A man and his son were killed and his wife suffered grievous injuries on Sunday night after a Rajdhani Express collided with their car in Assam’s Dibrugarh district. The incident happened around 9 pm in Chabua in an area dotted with the famed tea-gardens of the state. The deceased have been identified as Bimal Sharma (65) and his son Arnav Sharma (26). Bimal’s wife is undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.

A senior police officer at Chabua said, “From what we know till now, the person operating the railway gate did put it down on one end but not on the other. This other gate was facing a tea garden area and from there the Sharma family drove in their car.”

He added, “The elder son of the family is an official in a tea garden in the area and the family was returning after meeting him when this accident happened.”

A Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said, “An inquiry of the highest level has been ordered under the Commissioner of Railway Safety and a report is expected as soon as possible.”

Senior railway officials are also visiting the spot of the accident.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App