Assam: Bridge collapses due to incessant rains, hampers Baghjan blowout control ops

Army has been called to construct a temporary bridge (Screengrab) Army has been called to construct a temporary bridge (Screengrab)

Operations to control the blowout and fire in Oil India Ltd (OIL)’s Baghjan 5 well in Assam’s Tinsukia district hit a roadblock on Wednesday with torrential rains leading to floods and a collapse of a bridge near the site. “This has proved to be a tremendous challenge in terms of carrying out the operations as per scheduled time,” said Tridiv Hazarika, OIL spokesperson.

Natural gas has been spewing out of the well for 28 days now. On June 9, the well caught fire, leading to the death of two firefighters from OIL. The authorities had estimated that the blowout and the fire would be contained by July 7.

The collapsed bridge — located on the road which connects Rupai town to Baghjan village, where the well is located — serves as a crucial route to transport equipment necessary for the plugging operations. “Even if we have two other alternate routes, the collapse had led to a hassle. We have now brought in the Army to construct a temporary bridge,” said Hazarika, adding that most roads in the vicinity are either slushy or underwater.



On Wednesday, a release from OIL said: “Water level in on rise and has reached danger level at Dangori River.” “We are pumping water from the Dangori river to our well site — and that’s rising,” said Hazarika, adding that a number of pipes which are channelling the water are now submerged. While the pumps in the river have been placed on boats, they, too, run the risk of submerging.

“We are still holding on to the July 7 deadline, but if it continues like this, if more bridges collapse, it will be very difficult to stick to it,” he said.

The current floods in Assam began last week affecting 37,675 people in five districts (Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar and Dibrugarh) and killing three people. As per a release by the Assam Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, twelve people have lost their lives to floods this year — nine in the end of May and beginning of June, and three this week.

Baghan 5 well is located close to the Dibru-Saikhowa national park and a number of village settlements. Following the blowout, nearly 11,000 people had to be rehabilitated in 12 relief camps in the area. The rains have affected people in these camps too.

“People from the Notun Rongagora village who were in Guijan High School relief camp had to be shifted to the Borghuri High school last night,” said Sanjib Phukan, Circle Officer, Tinsukia, adding that water had entered some rooms of the school. “Not all of them but those who wanted to be moved as a precautionary measure,” he said. On Thursday, the villagers, however, returned to the original relief camp in the Guijan High School.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd