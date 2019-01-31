Assam: Protesters thrash BJP’s Tinsukia district chief

The BJP unit president in Assam’s Tinsukia district was injured after being assaulted by protesters on Wednesday while he was on his way to attend a public event on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill organised by an outfit with RSS links, police said.

Lakheshwar Moran was attacked by scores of protesters outside the venue of a meeting on the Bill organised by the Lok Jagaran Manch.

In a video footage of the incident, the attackers are seen chasing him on the road with tyres and black flags and shouting at him for “being associated with the RSS”.

“We have filed a case based on a complaint by the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Three FIRs have been lodged and three arrests have been made. One of them is Rana Gohain, an AASU member. He was the one who attacked Moran with a tyre. We are trying to find out what position he holds in the organisation. Moran lost a tooth and sustained other injuries,” Tinsukia SP Shiladitya Chetia said. He said there was tension in the district following the incident.

BJP state unit president Ranjit Kumar Dass condemned the incident and urged the state government to take immediate action against the accused. He called the attack an instance of “goondagiri” and cautioned that 29 lakh workers of the BJP have exercised “maximum restraint”. He urged all parties to “not provoke” BJP workers further.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, general secretary of the AASU, said, “We are not associated with such incidents of violence.”