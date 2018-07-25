Assam Police’s Twitter handle shares informative post on stalking, wins praise online

Retweeting the Assam Police post, Kajol wrote, “Compliment by respecting, not by stalking.”(Source: assam_police/Twitter) Retweeting the Assam Police post, Kajol wrote, “Compliment by respecting, not by stalking.”(Source: assam_police/Twitter)

While Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle is quite popular among Netizens for its witty tweets and creative memes, seems like the Assam police department has also taken some inspiration. The official Twitter account of the department @assam_police tweeted an informative picture on stalking.

“Understand the difference between a Compliment and Harassment. Unwanted Attention is Stalking,” read the tweet. It did not take long for people to notice this new activity on the official account and many including actor Kajol complimented the move.

Retweeting the post, Kajol wrote, “Compliment by respecting, not by stalking.” There were many responses to the original tweet, with many also asking the department to share the same in the local language. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

Compliment by respecting, not by stalking. https://t.co/JNSLtELy1t — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) July 24, 2018

Love n respect for the initiative but it would do more good if one can put the same in local languages and english in public hoardings on the roads and villages. Donot think even a small amount of goons use or can use twitter.. — samrat barman (@samrat_trojan) July 24, 2018

Fantastic series. Way to go, Assam Police 🙏 — Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) July 23, 2018

This is a superb move by Assam Police. Kudos..yes stalking is a crime and infact it is very dangerous. — Pallavi(Ruby)Baruah (@25rubybaruah) July 23, 2018

I’m so proud of Assam Police for started being active on Twitter 🙌🙌 — Flesh – Fire; Hate and DESIRE 🔥 🐍 (@hiiamdevd) July 23, 2018

Excellent job with this tweet. Good to see assam police being social media active and vocal about such social issues. — MrGlassHalfEmpty (@mrGlassHfEmpty) July 24, 2018

