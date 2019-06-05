Assam police to host first of its kind officer-constable meet 

In a first, Assam police will host a day-long meeting between the state’s top cops and the constabulary Friday, in an effort to improve the coordination within the force. The objective of the meet is to reduce the communication gap between senior police officers and constables and incorporate the inputs provided by the constables.

State police chief Kuladhar Saikia told The Indian Express, “Around 500 constables, say five or six representing a district and unit, will assemble in Guwahati from across Assam. All top police officers of the state will be present in the meeting and it will be an interactive session. A lot of times, there is a gap between senior police officers and constables and that needs to be bridged for effective policing and human resource management in the force.”

Along with interaction with their seniors, the constables will also interact with their colleagues from other districts. A few retired police officer will be in the meet too.

DGP Saikia said that any innovative idea given by the constables regarding the improvement of policing on the ground and police-public interface will be taken note of by the senior officers. “Moreover, we will also be hearing any family or infrastructural problems they are facing or any mental health problems they are suffering from,” he said.

“The constables of today are educated and have ideas for improvement. They know things on the ground which should be flown upwards. Their ideas should enhance the force. This meeting is a bottoms-up approach to reach out to them, to take their views and try to incorporate their ideas,” Saikia said.

Saikia is credited for introducing multiple projects to enhance community-engagement in policing — like Project Prahari in 2001 – a community project by the police against killing of women after branding them as “witches”, a social evil that plagued parts of the state; and formation of the first Nagarik Committee in the mid-1990s, which paved the way for residents’ participation in policing. Last year, Assam police introduced ‘reception rooms’ (in five police stations of Guwahati as a pilot project), run by women constables, to help visitors just as they arrive at a police station.