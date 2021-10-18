Assam Police sounds alert on possible terror threat from Pakistan’s ISI, Al-Qaeda

The Assam Police has issued an alert over a possible terror attack by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfit Al-Qaeda following the violence that recently broke out during the eviction drive at Sipajhar.

According to an internal circular issued by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), inputs were received that the ISI was planning to target “individuals including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres and army areas in Assam and other places in India.”

It added that there was a “threat from global terror outfits to indulge in spectacular action by resorting to explosion of bombs/IEDs in places of mass gathering/ mass transport/ religious places, etc.”

The circular mentioned that such actions could be linked to the recent eviction drive by the state government at Sipajhar, which had turned violent, leading to the death of two civilians. It added that some videos from the organisations had called for a “jihad in Assam and Kashmir”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior police officer confirmed that cops had received intelligence about a possible terror threat before the Durga Puja. “Al-Qaeda had made a video and Assam was mentioned. As per the intelligence inputs, we are on alert and are keeping our eyes and ears open,” he said.

The circular was addressed to district police officials and the Guwahati police commissioner, asking them to take necessary “preventive and precautionary measures” to “thwart any evil design by global terror outfits and fundamental/ radical elements”. It also instructed the officials to “gear up ground sources and intelligence collection machinery” and “remain alert”.