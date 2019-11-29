Assam Police publishes stories to spread awareness on social evils

Through the book, Assam Police aims to increase awareness regarding crimes and social menace amongst children. Through the book, Assam Police aims to increase awareness regarding crimes and social menace amongst children.

Babu, a standard six student in a small Assam village, is talkative and greets everyone in the village. When he sees a mysterious stranger roaming around in the village, he informs his father and together they track the man, ultimately helping the police to crackdown on a gang of extremists.

Likewise, Sonti and Aziz, class six students, know that if a teenager takes to drugs then he will need money to sustain the addiction. This knowledge comes in handy when the duo learns that a gold chain of a close friend’s mother has gone missing and his brother stays mostly in his room or hangs out with new friends.

Babu is the protagonist of the short story ‘Babu and the Stranger’ by writer Abhijit Sarma Barua and Sonti and Aziz feature in ‘How the change came about’ by Bondita Phukan.

Both the stories are part of a collection of 11 such stories titled “Xajag Kanmanihot” in Assamese or ‘The Little Sentinels’ in English, published by the Assam Police.

Through the book, Assam Police aims to increase awareness regarding crimes and social menace amongst children, said Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia, under whose aegis the book was developed.

Around 1,000 copies of the book have been printed so far and are being distributed in schools. A soft copy of the book is available on the Assam Police website for download. Officials say more copies will be printed as per need.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Saikia said, “Story-telling is the best medium to implant values in the minds of the children and make them aware about various social issues. They should be made a partner in creating a crime-free environment and should be made responsive to victims of road accidents. It is our duty to let a child know about different social menaces like drug abuse, social prejudice and witch-hunting in their vicinity.”

“The Assamese edition was published in August and the translated version recently. We are distributing the book to schools – both government and non-government – and our target readers are students from classes 7 to 9. Also, during a recent awareness campaign by police on drug addiction, the book was distributed. Through story books, we can reach out to a large number of children and help them to become responsible citizens,” Saikia added.

Releasing the book on Children’s Day, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had urged officials to “create awareness about drug and substance abuse among various sections of society,” according to a tweet by the CMO.

Saikia is credited for introducing multiple projects to enhance community-engagement in policing in the state – like Project Prahari in 2001, a community project by the police against killing of women after branding them as “witches” and formation of the first Nagarik Committee in the mid-1990s, which paved the way for residents’ participation in policing.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App