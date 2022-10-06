Assam Police ‘neutralises’ militant outfit, arrests 7 of its leaders

The Assam Police recently “neutralised” the Dimasa National Liberation Tigers (DNLT), a militant organisation active in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong areas, by arresting seven of its top leaders.

In a statement, Special Director General of Assam Police GP Singh said: “Militant organisation DNLT floated on Sept 13th in Dima Hasao/Karbi Anglong districts has been neutralised by @assampolice with arrest of all seven leaders/cadres and recovery of arms and explosives. Well done @karbianglongpol & @DimahasaoPolice.”

Both Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are districts administered by autonomous district councils formed for the Karbis and Dimasa tribes respectively.

Militant organisation DNLT floated on Sept 13th in Dima Hasao/Karbi Anglong districts has been neutralised by @assampolice with arrest of all seven leaders/cadres and recovery of arms and explosives. Well done @karbianglongpol & @DimahasaoPolice pic.twitter.com/cEEevjuINX — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 5, 2022

The arrest of DNLT leaders and recovery of their arms and explosives come shortly after a 35-hour bandh called by the insurgent outfit from September 13 this year.

In a social media post, the DNLT had earlier said: “Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT)… We declare 36 hours Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong bandh from 5.00 pm 13, September 2022. We appeal for every support in the said bandh. Any unwanted movement in the bandh will be sole responsible for his/ her act. We will fight to death for our freedom and right. Gasain Dimasa Information and Publicity Secretary. DPSC/DNLT. Juthai.”

On October 1, the Assam Rifles had busted an insurgent camp of the DNLT outfit inside the Dhansiri reserve forest. “The camp was occupied by Dimasa insurgent group DNLT, responsible for Bandh and extortion in Dima Hasao and Karbianglong, Assam. Follow up operations has resulted in apprehension of 01 DNLT cadre,” Assam Rifles had said in a statement.