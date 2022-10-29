Assam Police detain 7 German tourists for ‘indulging in religious activities’

Two days after detaining three Swedish nationals for allegedly trying to convert people, the Assam Police Friday detained seven German tourists for their purported involvement in missionary activities in the Golaghat district of the state.

The detained German nationals have been identified as Michael Erich Schaper, Christian Friedrich Reiser, Merten Asmus, Cornelia Von Oheimb, Hinrich Luppen Von Oheimb, Cheista Dorothea Olearius, and Lisa Aimee Bloem.

Earlier, three Swedish nationals were detained on similar charges of proselytization in the Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh on October 26.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Golaghat SP Ramandeep Kaur said the deportation process for the detained German nationals started Saturday morning, and the detainees were already “on their way” to Delhi.

“They were detained for violation of visa norms. They came on tourist visas and engaged in activities that were beyond the rights of their visa. As per the law of the country, they are being deported,” the SP said.

The official also said the detained foreign nationals were found visiting churches and preaching in contravention of their rights.

Meanwhile, Special Director General of Assam Police GP Singh told media persons that they have collected evidence pertaining to the church visits of the detained persons, among others.

The police are keeping a close watch on the whole situation, the official told the media, adding that officials in the districts were given necessary instructions to stop proselytization.

Apart from the three Swedish and seven German nationals, 17 Bangladeshi nationals have also been booked on charges of proselytization in Assam since September.