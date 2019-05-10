Assam Police: 125 declared foreigners detained in a month

The Assam Police border wing, which deals with detection of illegal migrants residing in the state, has over the last one month detained 125 people who were declared as illegals by the Foreigners Tribunals in the state but were absconding, a senior police officer said.

“At least 125 declared foreigners have been taken into detention in the last 30 days,” a source in the border wing said on Thursday.

Districts such as Dhubri, Nalbari and Barpeta of lower Assam have witnessed a considerable number of detentions during the drive to apprehend illegals across most districts of the state, it is learnt.

Most of the detainees belong to Bengali-speaking Hindu and Muslim communities.