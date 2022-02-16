Assam to launch portal seeking suggestions to change names of places: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said a portal would be soon launched inviting suggestions for change of names of places across Assam that do not reflect the culture and civilisation of the state.

The chief minister had said on the occasion of the ‘Bhumipujan’ of the second medical college in Guwahati on Monday that some places, including Kala Pahar in Guwahati, will be renamed.

THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 16, 2022

“There’s much in a name. Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition and civilisation. We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community”, the chief minister tweeted.

Referring to the Kala Pahar area, Sarma had said, “Kala Pahar had destroyed the Kamakhya Temple and there is no reason why any place should be named after him. We will change its name in consultation with people.”

Kala Pahar (born as Rajiblochan Roy who later converted to Islam) was a general of the Bengal Sultanate under whose orders the Kamakhya Temple was partially destroyed.

Several Twitter users, however, questioned the need for changing names when the government should be concentrating more on constructive work like building proper roads and good infrastructure in the state.

The Assam Cabinet had decided in September last to rename the Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park.