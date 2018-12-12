Assam panchayat election results 2018: Counting underway as BJP takes comfortable lead

Counting is underway for the recently-held Assam panchayat elections 2018. The BJP has won 481-gram panchayat seats, while Congress has secured 300 seats. The Asom Gana Parishad managed to win in 115 seats. The BJP also won 30 Anchalik Panchayat member seats and 33 Gram Panchayat President seats, reported The Quint

Over 78,000 candidates are in the fray in Assam Panchayat Polls. All the major political parties including BJP, Congress, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland Peoples Front and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested the elections.

The final results are expected to be declared by Thursday only since the polling was carried out using ballot paper.

The panchayat election comes at a time when the BJP government in the state is facing criticism over its proposal to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The Bill essentially proposes to make minority (non-Muslim) immigrants from three neighbouring countries — Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan — eligible for Indian citizenship.

BJP leaders, however, term the allegations against the Bill as “misplaced propaganda” and say that the party will sweep the panchayat polls. “The BJP in Assam symbolises an inclusive government, in which representatives from different linguistic and ethnic communities have been chosen as MLAs,” Ranjit Dass, president of the BJP’s state unit, said.

The state Congress, on the other hand, points out the BJP’s proposal to pass the Bill remains one of the most important reasons why people of Assam should vote against the BJP in the panchayat elections.

The second phase of voting was held on December 9.