Assam orders one-man inquiry committee to investigate illegal coal mining in Dehing Patkai

The Assam government on Saturday ordered a one-man inquiry committee to investigate allegations of illegal coal mining in Upper Assam’s Dehing Patkai rainforest, which has been in the eye of a controversy for the last few months.

In April, the National Board of Wildlife’s (NBWL) conditional clearance to a coal mining project by Coal India Limited (CIL) in the Saleki Proposed Reserve Forest (PRF) of the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve sparked a spate of virtual protests in the state. Earlier this month, CM Sonowal had announced his government’s decision to upgrade the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary — which falls within the larger elephant reserve — to a national park.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday said that the committee — headed by Brajendra Prasad Katakey, a retired justice of the Gauhati High Court —would “investigate the allegations against coal mining in the sanctuary since 2003”.

The committee is required to submit its report within six months.

“Noteworthy that several PILs were filed at Gauhati High Court in which allegations were raised on legal and illegal mining of coal at Dehing-Patkai wildlife sanctuary,” stated the release. Katakey is currently the Chairman of Police Accountability Commission and is also heading the National Green Tribunal’s inquiry into the Baghjan blowout incident in Tinsukia district.

In June, the Gauhati High Court had taken suo motu cognisance against illegal coal mining in the area after hearing two public interest litigations (PILs). Following that, the North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), the CIL subsidiary, temporarily suspended all mining operations in the region. In all, three PILs and two interlocutory applications have been filed in the court — the matters are listed for hearing on Monday.

The NBWL’s conditional clearance in April came after CIL applied for post facto regularisation of open cast mining in the 98.5 hectares of the Saleki PRF for its Tikok project. Earlier, NEC had a 30-year-lease to carry out operations in the area but the contract expired in 2003. Between 2003 and 2012, the company mined land measuring 44.27 hectares (ha) without clearance. A response to an RTI query by green activist Rohit Choudhury later revealed that the agency had mined in the unbroken area of 41.59 ha too.

As per the notification from the Environment and Forest Department, Government of Assam, the inquiry committee has been formed under section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. The commission is to enquire if any illegal activities had taken place in and around the Saleki PRF, including the Tikok Open Cast Project.

The notification also lists other Terms of References: to enquire and assess the extent of illegal coal mining, fix responsibility upon government officials of any department found involved in commission of any illegal mining or any other illegal activity in commission or abetment of the aforesaid forest area, to enquire into and suggest measure to be taken for restoration, rehabilitation and reclamation of areas damaged due to illegal coal mining, to enquire into prohibited regulated activities inside all forest and wildlife sanctuary under Digboi Forest Division, among others.

The Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve spreads across the coal- and oil-rich districts of Upper Assam (Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sivasagar) and is believed to be the last remaining contiguous patch of lowland rainforest area in Assam.

