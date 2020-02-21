Assam: Official NRC memo seeks details of ineligible persons in final list

According to NRC rules, DFs, DVs, PFTs and those who have drawn ‘legacy’ from such persons are to be excluded from NRC. According to NRC rules, DFs, DVs, PFTs and those who have drawn ‘legacy’ from such persons are to be excluded from NRC.

An official memo from the office of the NRC State Coordinator, Assam was sent to all district magistrates in the state asking them to provide details of those who were wrongfully included in the final NRC, published on August 31, 2019.

Signed by Hitesh Dev Sarma, the current NRC State Coordinator, the letter suggested that it was a “matter of utmost importance.” It said: “It has come to the knowledge of the undersigned that after publication of final NRC on 31st August, 2019, few names of ineligible persons are found present in the final NRC…”

According to the letter, dated February 19, the ‘ineligible persons’ particularly referred to “Doubtful Voters (DV), Declared Foreigner (DF), descendants of Doubtful Voters and Declared Foreigners (DVD, DFD) and those with cases pending in Foreigners’ Tribunal (PFT).”

According to NRC rules, DFs, DVs, PFTs and those who have drawn ‘legacy’ from such persons are to be excluded from NRC.

“However, the final list includes many such people. It was not correct then, so it has to be corrected now. That is why this step is being taken,” said a top NRC official, on the condition of anonymity.

The response to the letter is sought by February 20.

Since the publication of the final NRC, which excluded 19 lakh people, the BJP government and Assam Public Works (APW), the original petitioners of the NRC are both unhappy with the list.

They feel it is an “incorrect” list, and demand a re-verification of the exercise. On Tuesday, APW moved the Supreme Court again demanding a hundred per cent reverification alleging that the final NRC had almost “eighty lakh foreigners” including “jehadis.” While Sarma was unavailable for comment, he had, in an earlier Facebook post from February 2019, stated there are “lakhs and lakhs of Bangladeshis in the NRC”.

On February 12, it was learned that the NRC data went offline due to non-payment of renewal services to Wipro, the IT major who handles the data. The data, which shows one’s inclusion or exclusion status, remains to be inaccessible till date.

The 19 lakh people who were excluded from the NRC are yet to receive their official rejection slips. In an earlier interview to The Indian Express, Sarma had claimed that they were in “the final stages” of readying the rejection slips and would issue them “soon.”

