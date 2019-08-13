Assam NRC: SC rules no re-verification of data, says exclusion list to be published online on Aug 31

The Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that exclusions to the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be published online only on August 31, the date on which the final NRC is scheduled to be released.

Further, the two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice R F Nariman said that the entire NRC exercise cannot be reopened after the Centre and Assam government sought 20 per cent sample re-verification in districts bordering Bangladesh.

The Court also said an appropriate regime, similar to Aadhaar, would be created to ensure the safety of NRC data.

Last week, the apex court had refused to be drawn into a debate over the leak of NRC data in Assam, stressing that it wants the final list out as per schedule “irrespective of who likes it or who doesn’t”.

“Our actions and decisions are discussed every moment. We don’t think it’s worth our time… What we want is NRC out in scheduled time,” the bench had said.

The court’s statement came after the Assam government had revealed district-wise data regarding exclusion from draft NRC, published last year to the state Assembly.

This action of the state government had gone against the apex court’s order on August 16 last year, when the bench had asked NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela “to file in Court, in a sealed cover, the percentage of the population in each district (district-wise) who have been left out of the final draft NRC.”